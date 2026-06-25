Married daughter entitled to compassionate appointment, says Karnataka High Court

In a judgment on June 15, the Karnataka High Court held that a married daughter cannot be denied compassionate appointment on the death of her father.

The petitioner, Savitha R, had questioned the rejection of her application for compassionate appointment first by the government department concerned and then by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal. Her father worked as a cook in the pre-metric ST Boys’ Hostel in Challakere Taluk under the Social Welfare Department and died on February 25, 2014. Savitha had made an application on December 27, 2014, requesting a compassionate appointment.

Seven years after the application was made, the authorities rejected it, stating that Savitha is a married daughter and her mother is a retired Government employee receiving a pension.