Court slashes Merchant Navy wife’s maintenance by Rs 10,000. Here’s why

The Kerala High Court modified the maintenance of the wife and child considering the standard of living of the estranged couple, their social status, and other relevant parameters. (AI-generated image)

The Kerala High Court recently slashed the monthly maintenance of the wife and daughter of a Merchant Navy engineer, observing that the family court had overestimated his income.

Justice G Girish, while hearing a revision petition filed by the husband, reduced the maintenance payable to the wife from Rs 50,000 to Rs 40,000 per month and to the daughter from Rs 25,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, taking into account the parties’ standard of living, social status and other relevant circumstances.

“The aforesaid conclusion of the family court is erroneous, since the persons employed in the Merchant Navy are not able to work throughout the entire 12 months of the year. Therefore, there is merit in the argument of the learned counsel for the petitioner that there should be some reduction in the maintenance amount fixed by the court below,” the June 9 order read.