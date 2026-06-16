Court steps in to shield 59-year-old doctor from remote posting on medical grounds

The Calcutta High Court clarified that the interim protection should not be construed as creating any right in favour of the doctor to permanently avoid her transfer to Diglipur. (AI-generated image)

Calcutta High Court news: Holding that transfer is not a matter of right, and that no employee can claim a vested right to remain at a particular posting indefinitely, the Calcutta High Court nevertheless granted interim relief to a 59-year-old contractual doctor who challenged her transfer to Diglipur Island on medical grounds.

Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra held that since the petitioner, Dr Smily John, is 59 years old and suffers from a medical condition, the authorities should reconsider her request upon examination of an appropriate medical certificate issued by a constituted medical board.

“Transfer is not a matter of right nor is continuation in a particular place for a prolonged period of time a right given to any person. If the situation so demands and for administrative exigency, a person who has entered into a contract of employment with the state authority is bound to accept the order of transfer and take steps in accordance therein,” the June 12 order read.