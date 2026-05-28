‘No fault of hers’: Court directs SBI to refund widow’s pension cuts after Rs 3.6 lakh paid in excess due to bank error

The court directed that the refund should be made within eight weeks, with 6% simple interest, computed from the date of each deduction until the date of actual payment. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to refund the amount recovered from a widow’s family pension after finding that the alleged excess payment of over Rs 3.60 lakh had arisen due to errors in pension processing at the bank’s end and not because of any fraud or misrepresentation by the pensioner.

Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing a petition filed by Indra, the widow of a late Delhi government employee, challenging deductions made from her family pension on the ground of alleged excess payment.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said there was no material to suggest fraud, misrepresentation or concealment by the petitioner. Justice Sanjeev Narula said there was no material to suggest fraud, misrepresentation or concealment by the petitioner.

“SBI is right in contending, as a general proposition, that public money paid by mistake is ordinarily recoverable and that an employer is not forever precluded from reclaiming what was not due. At the same time, the existence of a power to recover is distinct from the permissible exercise of that power where there is no fault on the part of the recipient, where a long period has elapsed, where no prior notice is given, and where recovery is sought from a person in a position of financial vulnerability,” the May 27 order read.