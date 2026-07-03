Parents get Rs 16.55 lakh for son’s death, court says ‘God gave him no time to earn’

The high court held that the parents’ entitlement on account of the loss of earning capacity of their son worked out to Rs 15.12 lakh. (AI-generated image)

A young entrepreneur’s dream venture had barely taken off when a road accident claimed his life. 18 years later, the Himachal Pradesh High Court enhanced compensation for his parents from Rs 4.86 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh, observing that the 25-year-old had recently started a rubber manufacturing unit with his brother and was never given enough time to earn from the business he had built.

Justice Virender Singh was hearing an appeal filed by the parents of Ranjeet Singh, who died after suffering injuries in a road accident in May 2008, allegedly caused by the rash and negligent driving of a truck.

“The almighty God has not given enough time to Ranjeet Singh to earn from the industrial establishment, i.e. M/s Natural Rubber. Moreover, as per the document Ex.PW1/G, the firm was registered for the manufacturing of crumb rubber powder, which is a sustainable, granular material produced by recycling end-of-life vehicle tyres, which are shredded, cleaned of steel and fibres and ground into fine particles,” the June 30 order read.