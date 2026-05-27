Punjab and Haryana High Court slaps Rs 10,000 fine on man who accused judge of ‘coercion’

The petitioner moved the court seeking a direction to take action against four advocates and a judicial officer who allegedly violated his fundamental rights during a cross-examination. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed a man’s petition seeking disciplinary action against a judicial officer and four advocates over the manner in which cross-examination was recorded in a pending civil suit, observing that the plea appeared to be an “attempt to vilify” a judicial officer.

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Yashvir Singh Rathor imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner and directed that the amount be deposited with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

“In view of the above, it is obvious that this is an attempt towards vilification of the judicial officer which needs to be dealt with heavy hands. Accordingly, this petition stands dismissed with costs of Rs 10,000/- to be deposited with the Poor Patient Welfare Fund, PGIMER, Chandigarh, within a period of seven days,” the order read.