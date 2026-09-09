Court relief to DU student charged with NSA to be challenged: Solicitor General

The Allahabad High Court ruling that quashed National Security Act (NSA) charges against Delhi University graduate Aakriti Chaudhary in connection with the Noida labour protest will be challenged, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has said.
Solicitor General Mehta told a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday that the high court judgment would be challenged. He did not specify who the petitioner would be.
Mehta said this while clarifying a matter in which an executive magistrate in Noida issued a notice to a student of Gautam Buddha University in connection with a CJP protest.
The Solicitor General told the bench that the notice was issued by an executive magistrate and not the District Magistrate and that after the court’s comments in the morning, the latter was flooded with queries.
The lawyer who raised the matter with the bench in the morning confirmed that an executive magistrate issued the notice.
The Chief Justice said there is also the matter of a student who participated in an agitation and was detained. The Allahabad High Court has quashed the detention and granted compensation, the Chief Justice noted.
The apparent reference was to the order quashing the detention of Akriti Chaudhary under NSA in connection with the Noida workers’ protest.
Intervening, Mehta said, “That we are challenging”.
Chaudhary was detained in connection with the Noida workers’ protests five months ago. Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev of the Allahabad High Court quashed the detention on September 2. The 15-page order warned against bureaucratic overreach. The court cautioned that unchecked abuses of power by Uttar Pradesh police and officials risk reducing the state to an “Orwellian Dystopia.”