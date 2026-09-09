Court relief to DU student charged with NSA to be challenged: Solicitor General

NSA was invoked against Aakriti Chaudhary, 25, in May.

The Allahabad High Court ruling that quashed National Security Act (NSA) charges against Delhi University graduate Aakriti Chaudhary in connection with the Noida labour protest will be challenged, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has said.

Solicitor General Mehta told a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday that the high court judgment would be challenged. He did not specify who the petitioner would be.

Mehta said this while clarifying a matter in which an executive magistrate in Noida issued a notice to a student of Gautam Buddha University in connection with a CJP protest.

The Solicitor General told the bench that the notice was issued by an executive magistrate and not the District Magistrate and that after the court’s comments in the morning, the latter was flooded with queries.