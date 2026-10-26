Court relief for Bengaluru woman who sought to change name on astrologer’s career advice

A 24-year-old Bengaluru woman who sought to change her name on an astrologer’s advice, hoping it would improve her career prospects, secured a partial victory in court after the government authorities refused her request. Emphasising that a person’s name is closely tied to their identity and that an individual’s wishes deserve respect, the court declared her new name and ordered changes to her educational records, while leaving the correction of other official documents to the prescribed legal procedures.

The VIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Vani A Shetty delivered the judgment while hearing a suit filed against authorities responsible for birth registration, educational records, Aadhaar, PAN and passports.

“The change of the name of the plaintiff in no way affects the administration or cause inconvenience to any of the parties. The Court is of the opinion that the rights and feelings of the plaintiff should be respected and her name shall be corrected in the records,” the court said on October 5. It said that there were sufficient grounds to recognise her chosen name but clarified that other official documents are governed by different procedures.

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The woman had approached the authorities in November 2024 to change her name. After her request was refused, she filed the civil suit on February 16, seeking a declaration of her new name and changes to her birth certificate, educational records and identity documents.

Woman produced educational, identity documents

The plaintiff told the court that she was a permanent resident of Bengaluru and had completed her education in the city. She wanted her new name reflected in her birth certificate, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and second-year pre-university records, degree and law certificates, Aadhaar card, PAN card and passport.

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She submitted copies of these documents in support of her plea. The court noted that the records consistently carried her existing name and found no mala fide intention behind her request.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board and the state government opposed the plea, arguing that an education department circular did not provide for the proposed name change and that there had been no error on the authorities’ part.

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The Aadhaar authority contended that the woman had not followed the procedures prescribed under the Aadhaar Act and its regulations. It argued that the civil suit could not be used to bypass the statutory process for changing personal details.

The court relied on an earlier Karnataka High Court ruling concerning the importance of names to personal identity. It noted that names carry personal, cultural, familial, historical and religious connections and help define an individual’s place in society.

Why court refused blanket order

While granting the declaration, the court distinguished between recognising a person’s chosen name and directing different authorities to alter official records. For the birth certificate, it relied on a Karnataka High Court decision delivered on July 18, 2025, which held that correction of entries in birth and death certificates falls within the jurisdiction of the registrar under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

The court therefore left the woman free to approach the registrar or the concerned municipal authorities to seek rectification of her birth certificate. For Aadhaar, it referred to the legal provisions governing changes to demographic details, including a person’s name. It held that she could apply to the concerned authority using the court decree but declined to issue a mandatory injunction directing the change.

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The court took a similar view of the PAN card and passport. It noted that applications for PAN corrections could be submitted through the prescribed facilities and that passport authorities had their own procedures and documentary requirements for name changes. As the woman had not exhausted these available remedies, the court declined to direct the changes through the civil suit.

The court directed the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, the Department of Pre-university Education, Reva University and the state government to change her name in her educational records. The court clarified that she could approach the relevant authorities for changes to her birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card and passport in accordance with the prescribed procedures and based on the decree.

The suit was decreed without costs. The court said there was no error on the part of the government authorities and public officers warranting an award of costs against them.