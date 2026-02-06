Court rejects Mehul Choksi plea challenging cognisance of CBI chargesheet

The appeal claimed the court had passed the order taking cognizance in a ‘lightning speed' on the same day as the chargesheet was filed. It was also claimed that there was no specific role attributed to them and that it was passed without perusing records of the case.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 6, 2026 09:41 PM IST
Mehul ChoksiDiamond trader Mehul Choksi. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A special court this week rejected an appeal filed by diamond trader Mehul Choksi and two of his co-accused, who had challenged an order by a magistrate court taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against them by the CBI.

Choksi, currently lodged in a Belgium prison, is facing extradition to be brought to India for his alleged role in the Punjab National Bank cheating case. Choksi, and two linked to his firm Gitanjali Gems–Aniyath Nair and Vipul Chitalia–had filed a criminal revision against a 2025 magistrate court order. The CBI had said that the appeal was to delay the extradition proceedings.

The appeal claimed the court had passed the order taking cognizance in a ‘lightning speed’ on the same day as the chargesheet was filed. It was also claimed that there was no specific role attributed to them and that it was passed without perusing records of the case.

“In the present case, the learned magistrate has passed the order, not only after perusing the chargesheet i.e. final report and documents filed along with it and it found that there is sufficient material on record for taking cognizance,” special judge J P Darekar said.

The magistrate court had passed an order on April 17, 2025, taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed under sections pertaining to cheating and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code. The court had also issued notices against seven accused.

The CBI’s special counsel A Limosin had opposed the plea stating that it was an attempt by Choksi to “delay and derail” ongoing extradition proceedings initiated against him at Belgium.

The court accepted the CBI’s contention that the magistrate taking cognizance does not require to read the entire chargesheet in depth.

Story continues below this ad

“..the order under challenge is not mechanical, cryptic or without application of mind or without perusing the material on record. It is clear that the impugned order does not suffer from impropriety, incorrectness and illegality,” the court said in its order on February 2.

The trial in the CBI or the ED case against Choksi’s co-accused is yet to begin.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup during the final match against England. (PTI Photo)
India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup during the final match against England. (PTI Photo)
India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
samosa cardiac health
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
Advertisement
Must Read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off
L-R: The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
'Not developing a phone': Elon Musk shuts down reports of SpaceX Starlink device
Starlink offers satellite internet connectivity to more than 100 countries around the world.
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement