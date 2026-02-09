‘Offence seriousness not enough’: Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects plea to cancel bail for man posing as ED officer to extort lakhs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Anil Kumar Kaushik, an accused in a 2023 case involving alleged impersonation of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and extortion.

Justice Sumeet Goel held that there was no cogent material to show that Kaushik had misused the bail granted to him in July and September 2023.

The case stems from FIR No 88 dated May 16, 2023, registered at the Nagina Police Station in Haryana’s Nuh. Vijay Kumar alleged that on March 29, 2023, three people arrived at his house in a Tata Harrier, posing as ED officers, threatened him with false tax implications, and extorted Rs 2.5 lakh from the demanded Rs 5 lakh.