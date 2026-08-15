Court refuses to discharge Congress leader in casteist abuse case, tells him to face trial

The Karnataka High Court has refused to discharge Congress leader Sirajuddin alias Siraj Sheik in an alleged case of hurling casteist abuses at party colleague and former MLA Bhima Naik.

Dismissing Sheik’s plea challenging a trial court order, Justice M Nagaprasanna Friday observed, “When a politician or their legions hurl caste-laden abuses at a member of the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes in a public place, it is not merely an insult directed at an individual but is an affront to the constitutional promise of equal citizenship.”

He further said, “Dignity is not a concession bestowed by the powerful upon the marginalised; it is an inviolable constitutional entitlement of every citizen.”