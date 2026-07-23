Himachal Pradesh High Court refuses to cancel FIR over books ‘insulting’ Hindu gods

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has refused to cancel an FIR over books that allegedly carried derogatory content against Hindu gods and saints, observing that such content may amount to insulting the religious beliefs of a class of citizens. It, however, halted the trial court proceedings over a lack of sanction to prosecute, while allowing the state to start fresh proceedings after obtaining the sanction.
Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing a plea filed by sellers in Solan district’s Nalagarh, who were booked for selling publications that purportedly contained “defamatory” material against the Hindu religion.
“The police have seized the books, and it would be for the learned trial court to go through them and determine whether these remarks were justified or not. Prima facie (on the face of it), making defamatory remarks against the Hindu Gods and Saints who are revered by Hindus can lead to an inference that these were made with the intent to outrage the religious beliefs of the class of citizens of India by insulting their religion and religious beliefs. Thus, it is impermissible to quash the FIR at this stage,” the July 17 order read.
It was alleged that the accused, along with some other persons, was selling books containing derogatory allegations against Hinduism, including Hindu Dharam Mahaan, Geeta Tera Gyan Amrit, Kabir Parmeshwar, Jeene Ki Raah, Gyan Ganga, etc. It came on record that a man bought the books and found that the book called Hindu Dharam Mahan contained insulting references against Hindu gods and saints. He then filed an FIR at Nalagarh Police Station.
The police registered the FIR under IPC Section 295 (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and seized the books. It was found that one Sant Rampal had written some of the books. The police recorded the statements of the witnesses and filed a chargesheet after completing the investigation. Aggrieved by the FIR registration and the proceedings, the accused sellers moved the high court.
Advocates Arjun Sheoran and Heena Chauhan, appearing for the accused, argued that sanction was required from the Centre or state government to prosecute an offence under IPC Section 295A, but it was not taken. They claimed the man had picked up “stray” sentences from the books out of context, while noting that the books were widely available and their distribution was not an offence.
Additional Advocate General Lokender Kutlehria, appearing for the state, submitted that the FIR and the chargesheet specifically mentioned that the books were being distributed to hurt the sentiments of Hindus and that they defamed Hindu gods, indicating an actionable offence. The counsel, however, admitted that the sanction has not been obtained and added that a letter had been written to the district magistrate for the same.
The high court pointed out that legally, a sanction must be obtained from the district magistrate, the Centre or the state government to prosecute offences against the state, like sedition or acts that intend to outrage religious feelings. It noted that the right to freedom of speech and expression is not absolute and is subject to public order, and hence the accused cannot claim its protection.
The court held that since no sanction was obtained to prosecute, the trial court had no jurisdiction to take cognisance of the offence. It cancelled the proceedings pending in the trial court against the accused – while the FIR remained – and underlined that the order would not prevent the state from starting fresh proceedings after getting the sanction.