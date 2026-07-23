Himachal Pradesh High Court refuses to cancel FIR over books ‘insulting’ Hindu gods

The Himachal Pradesh High Court stated that the trial court would decide whether the remarks in the books were justified or not. (AI Generated Image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has refused to cancel an FIR over books that allegedly carried derogatory content against Hindu gods and saints, observing that such content may amount to insulting the religious beliefs of a class of citizens. It, however, halted the trial court proceedings over a lack of sanction to prosecute, while allowing the state to start fresh proceedings after obtaining the sanction.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing a plea filed by sellers in Solan district’s Nalagarh, who were booked for selling publications that purportedly contained “defamatory” material against the Hindu religion.

“The police have seized the books, and it would be for the learned trial court to go through them and determine whether these remarks were justified or not. Prima facie (on the face of it), making defamatory remarks against the Hindu Gods and Saints who are revered by Hindus can lead to an inference that these were made with the intent to outrage the religious beliefs of the class of citizens of India by insulting their religion and religious beliefs. Thus, it is impermissible to quash the FIR at this stage,” the July 17 order read.