Court refuses to cancel dowry case, says previous complaint omissions don’t erase new cruelty

The husband and his family members sought to set aside all the criminal proceedings against them in the case alleging dowry harassment and outraging of modesty. (AI-generated image)

The Jharkhand High Court has refused to set aside criminal proceedings in a dowry harassment case, holding that the complainant’s failure to disclose an earlier complaint in the FIR cannot invalidate proceedings when the FIR only pertains to subsequent acts of cruelty and a separate offence of molestation by a relative of the husband.

Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary was dealing with a plea of the husband and his family members seeking to quash all the criminal proceedings against them in a case alleging dowry harassment and outraging of modesty.

“In view of the fact that the FIR contains subsequent occurrences of perpetrating cruelty upon the informant as also the commission of the separate offence punishable under section 354 (assault/criminal force with intent to outrage woman’s modesty) of the IPC by a separate accused person; which were found to be true during the investigation by the police, the sole ground of the petitioners that the filing of earlier complaint case was not mentioned in the FIR, is not a sufficient ground to quash the entire criminal proceedings,” the court said on June 16.