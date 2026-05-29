Why court rebuked Odisha government for dumping elephant conservation researchers after 10-year service

The petitioners were appointed as research fellows in 2009 under the Elephant Management Action Plan of the Forest Department after a public selection process. (AI-generated image)

Elephant conservation news: After spending nearly a decade working on elephant conservation and wildlife research for the Odisha government, three contractual research fellows have secured major relief from the Orissa High Court, which held that the state cannot continue to employ workers for years together and later deny them fair consideration for regularisation.

Justice R K Pattanaik was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Sandeep Ranjan Mishra, Rudra Narayan Pradhan and Nirupama Mohanty, who challenged the state government’s move to recruit fresh contractual staff for similar posts after discontinuing their services in 2019.

Justice R K Pattanaik directed the Odisha government to examine the proposal for the regularisation within eight weeks. Justice R K Pattanaik directed the Odisha government to examine the proposal for the regularisation within eight weeks.

“State cannot be permitted to perpetuate indefinite temporariness and thereafter deny regularisation on the plea of initial irregularity in the appointment or absence of sanctioned posts for that matter… Any such continuation of service for a longer period of time and thereafter, disengagement has been considered to be unjust and arbitrary,” the court said on May 21, relying on recent Supreme Court rulings dealing with long-term contractual employment and regularisation.