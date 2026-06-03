‘Be more sensitive’: Court raps panel, allows Bangladeshi mother to donate kidney to ailing son

The petitioners, who are citizens of Bangladesh, travelled to Chennai seeking treatment options for their minor son, who was suffering from serious renal complications. (AI-generated image)

The Madras High Court recently allowed a Bangladeshi woman to donate a kidney to her minor son suffering from end-stage renal disease, holding that the authorisation committee ought to have been more sensitive to the consequences of its decision and should not have rejected the application based on doubts about the parents’ marital relationship.

Justice G R Swaminathan noted that the couple is in dire need of kidney transplantation and their applications have to be disposed of expeditiously, consequently directing the authorisation committee to immediately grant permission for the transplant.

“The committee should have been a little more sensitive when holding that the relationship of the petitioners 2 & 3 (couple) has not been established. They have virtually stigmatised the first petitioner (son) who is a minor child. The consequence that would be visited upon the first petitioner ought to have been duly taken note of,” the May 29 order read.