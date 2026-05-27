Court quashes police order, grants life convict 10-week freedom on parole

Observing that parole is not a dilution of the punishment, but a statutory concession aimed at reform and rehabilitation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted a 10-week temporary release to a life convict lodged in Karnal jail after police dismissed his plea.
“Parole is not to be viewed as a matter of punishment being diluted, but as a statutory concession intended to further the reformative and rehabilitative object of criminal jurisprudence and to enable a prisoner to maintain social and family ties. Mere apprehension of breach of peace, unsupported by tangible material, cannot by itself become a ground to deny the benefit of temporary release,” the May 25 order noted.
Noting that the petitioner had never misused any concession of temporary release or violated any condition imposed upon him earlier, Justice Manisha Batra allowed his parole plea.
Parole denied
The petitioner is undergoing a sentence of imprisonment for life, convicted under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.
His appeal against conviction was dismissed, and presently he is confined in the District Jail, Karnal.
The petitioner submitted an application seeking regular parole through jail authorities to enable him to attend to family obligations and agricultural requirements at home.
The superintendent, District Jail, Karnal, processed and forwarded the case with a recommendation for the grant of parole under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.
However, on receipt of adverse inputs from the district authorities and local police expressing apprehension of breach of peace and possibility of absconding, the respondent rejected the prayer through an order dated December 5, 2024.
Parole, yes or no
Advocate Randeep S Dhull for the petitioner submitted that the order had been passed mechanically without proper consideration of the petitioner’s conduct inside jail and without recording any tangible material to support the apprehension of breach of peace.
It was argued that the petitioner had already undergone substantial incarceration, had maintained satisfactory conduct in jail, and there was no allegation of misuse of the concession of temporary release.
Dhull submitted that the object of parole is reformative and rehabilitative in nature and is intended to enable a convict to maintain family and social ties.
On behalf of his client, Dhull further argued that mere apprehension expressed by the police could not, by itself, constitute a valid ground for denial of parole in the absence of concrete material showing a threat to public order or security of the State.
Submitting that the petitioner was seeking parole only for a limited duration of ten weeks for attending family responsibilities and restoration of social ties, Dhull urged that his petition should be allowed.
Opposing the petition, Additional Advocate General Neeraj Poswal submitted that there was no infirmity or illegality in the order, and the petitioner was a habitual offender, involved in several other cases.
He argued that there existed apprehension that release of the petitioner on parole may lead to breach of peace; therefore, he urged that the petition was liable to be dismissed.
‘No past misuse of temporary release’
The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that there was no specific material, antecedent during imprisonment, past misuse of temporary release or any concrete instance that had been referred to in apprehension made by the authorities while dismissing the petitioner’s plea.
The court observed that the superintendent, District Jail, Karnal, had processed and forwarded the case with a recommendation for the grant of parole after recording satisfaction regarding eligibility under the Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.
The competent authority should apply its mind to the conduct of the prisoner, the surrounding circumstances and statutory requirements instead of proceeding solely on generalised police inputs, the court said.
The court said that the petitioner was seeking regular parole for a limited duration for restoration of social ties and attending family obligations.
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Noting that the record does not indicate that release of the petitioner would endanger the security of the state or adversely affect the maintenance of public order in the manner contemplated under the governing statute, the court allowed his release.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More