Court quashes police order, grants life convict 10-week freedom on parole

Adverse inputs from the district authorities and local police expressing apprehension of breach of peace and possibility of absconding, convict's parole was rejected.(Ai-generated image)

Observing that parole is not a dilution of the punishment, but a statutory concession aimed at reform and rehabilitation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted a 10-week temporary release to a life convict lodged in Karnal jail after police dismissed his plea.

Justice Manisha Batra noted that the superintendent, District Jail, Karnal, had processed and forwarded the convict’s case with a recommendation for parole under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.

“Parole is not to be viewed as a matter of punishment being diluted, but as a statutory concession intended to further the reformative and rehabilitative object of criminal jurisprudence and to enable a prisoner to maintain social and family ties. Mere apprehension of breach of peace, unsupported by tangible material, cannot by itself become a ground to deny the benefit of temporary release,” the May 25 order noted.