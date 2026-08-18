Court quashes Karnataka PSC chief’s suspension, cites lack of Cabinet OK

The Karnataka High Court quashed the suspension of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar on Tuesday because Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had not received mandatory government advice before issuing the suspension order.

Sahukar was suspended on July 10 allegedly over his failure to recuse himself or declare a conflict of interest while his daughters participated in the KPSC selection process, a statement Lok Bhavan issued then said. He was appointed chairman of the KPSC in 2021.

A bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj said, “We have set aside the suspension because no aid and advice from the council of ministers was taken before passing the impugned order.”