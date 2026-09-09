Court probe into land grant to Kharge family trust in Bengaluru set aside

The land was allotted to the trust run by Mallikarjun Kharge’s family by the BJP government in 2010 to set up an educational institution. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has set aside a special court’s decision to inquire into allegations of corruption in the 2010 allotment of a civic amenity site in Bengaluru to a trust run by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family.

The complainant in the case, who had sought a police investigation, moved the high court challenging the special court’s decision to conduct its own inquiry into the allotment of 8001-square-metre prime property by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust.

In a ruling on August 18, the high court stated that the court for elected representatives erred in taking up its own inquiry despite the complainant—Vijayraghav Marathe, president of the Forum for a Corruption Free Karnataka—not following the due process mandated under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for seeking a police investigation.