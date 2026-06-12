Chandigarh consumer court overturns Rs 10 lakh insurance award in ‘filmy style’ revolver death case

According to the commission, the fact that the death took place on the same day on which the policy commenced has led to the conclusion that there was a dishonest motive behind it. (AI-generated image)

Stating that the incident was intentional and hence did not fall under “personal accidental death” coverage, the Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently overturned an award of Rs 10 lakh insurance claim to a woman whose husband allegedly shot himself while holding the revolver in a “filmy style”.

The bench of H P S Mahal (judicial member) and Kiran Sibal (member) was hearing a plea filed by a woman whose husband allegedly shot himself on the same day after purchasing an individual personal accidental policy of Rs 10 lakh from an insurance company.

“In the present case, the version of the complainant that the insured was rotating the revolver in a filmy style and he accidentally shot himself, is not convincing for the reason that the insured not only placed the revolver on the temporal of his face but also took it from his friend’s custody and went to attend to nature‘s call,” the May 15 order read.