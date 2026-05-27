Dismissed over flawed inquiry, court orders to reinstate Bihar woman engineer after 13 years with 50% back wages

The junior engineer’s counsel argued that the disciplinary proceeding was tainted with mala fide, and she was subjected to mental and physical harassment in various ways. (AI-generated image)

The Patna High Court recently directed the reinstatement of a woman junior electrical engineer in the state electricity board who was dismissed less than two years after joining service, while also awarding her 50 per cent back wages along with other admissible allowances for the 13 years she remained out of service.

Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar held that although the departmental proceedings stood vitiated because they had been initiated by an incompetent authority, ordering a fresh inquiry after such a long lapse of time would be “harsh” and would effectively deny her meaningful relief.

Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar heard the matter on May 26. Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar heard the matter on May 26.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the Bihar State Power Holding Company and its distribution companies, challenging the single judge’s order of June 2025, directing reinstatement with full consequential benefit to the junior engineer, Abhinita.