Court orders immediate halt to demolition at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Amtala office

The Calcutta High Court Sunday directed the administration to put a stop to all demolition work at the Amtala office of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee till the next date of hearing.

During Sunday’s proceedings, Senior Advocate Kishore Datta, representing Leaps and Bounds that owns the property, submitted, “We were not given a hearing after serving of notice, the minimum I can get is an opportunity to respond to their allegations. They went and demolished it before I could take any steps… There can be no hearing without me knowing the allegation against me.”

Datta further alleged that items were being taken away from the building without any documentation and in contravention of the due procedure.