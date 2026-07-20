Court on Abhishek’s plea to travel abroad for eye care: ‘Can’t it be treated in Kolkata?’

The Calcutta High Court extended interim protection from coercive action for TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in the DJ remark case but declined an urgent hearing on his plea to travel abroad for eye treatment.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataJul 20, 2026 05:08 PM IST
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The Calcutta High Court Monday extended the interim relief from coercive action till October 6 for TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the criminal proceedings related to his alleged DJ remark made in the run-up to the Bengal polls.

However, the single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya also declined Abhishek Banerjee’s plea for an urgent hearing to travel abroad for eye treatment.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar submitted, “As per Court’s order has complied with the order of voice sample test. No untoward incidents had taken place. Investigation is still going on.”

Appearing for Abhishek Banerjee, Advocate Sabyasachi Banerjee submitted, “One application to travel abroad for treatment is pending.”

To which, the court observed whether Banerjee’s eye treatment cannot be done in Kolkata.

The judge remarked, “Application I will hear separately. As an investigation is going on, unless it is a medical issue that cannot be resolved in our city, I will not permit to leave abroad. Your eye issue cannot be addressed by a hospital or institute in Kolkata?”

While Abhishek Banerjee’s counsel stated that he has been cooperating with the investigations and has been going abroad for treatment for the past 10 years, the Court observed, “Please go on cooperating. There are several issues. If your health issue is such that it cannot be addressed or treated in Kolkata, only then will the court permit. In order to satisfy the conscience of the court, let him appear before a medical board.”

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“Are you ready to appear before the Head of Ophthalmology of SSKM Hospital? I will ask the Head of Ophthalmology SSKM to constitute a medical board and assess the petitioner. He will appear on a particular day and time. Medical experts will opine, (and) then the report of the board will be placed before the court. If the report says your eye problem is such that you have to travel abroad for treatment, then the court will decide,” the judge remarked.

Abhishek Banerjee’s counsel stated that they have the personal liberty to choose the place of treatment.

While Majumdar argued that allowing the TMC MP to travel abroad could affect ongoing legal proceedings, as several important cases involving him, including the alleged hate speech case, are still pending.

The court stated that the matter regarding Abhishek Banerjee traveling abroad will be heard in the monthly list of August.

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After skipping two appearances, Abhishek Banerjee had appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bidhannagar Court on July 15 to record his voice sample as per the order of the Court.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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