Court on Abhishek’s plea to travel abroad for eye care: ‘Can’t it be treated in Kolkata?’

Abhishek Banerjee’s counsel stated that they have the personal liberty to choose the place of treatment. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court Monday extended the interim relief from coercive action till October 6 for TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the criminal proceedings related to his alleged DJ remark made in the run-up to the Bengal polls.

However, the single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya also declined Abhishek Banerjee’s plea for an urgent hearing to travel abroad for eye treatment.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar submitted, “As per Court’s order has complied with the order of voice sample test. No untoward incidents had taken place. Investigation is still going on.”

Appearing for Abhishek Banerjee, Advocate Sabyasachi Banerjee submitted, “One application to travel abroad for treatment is pending.”