Court upholds man’s life term for acid attack on family, says he ‘didn’t even spare children’

The prosecution claimed that the accused had a dispute with his elder brother after which he threw acid on the brother and his family members. (AI-generated image)

Observing that he acted in a “cruel and gruesome” manner and did not even “spare young children”, the Uttarakhand High Court recently upheld the life sentence of a man accused of flinging acid on his elder brother’s family following a dispute, leaving one relative dead and several others injured.

Justices Ravindra Maithani and Siddhartha Sah were hearing an appeal filed by one Raghunath Singh, who was challenging the trial court’s order of July 2022 sentencing him to life imprisonment.

“The witnesses have consistently stated that the accused/appellant, while in a drunken state, was quarrelling with and abusing the informant (PW-1). Thereafter, he went inside his house, brought a jerkin containing acid along with a mug, and threw the acid upon the informant and his family members. The evidence further indicates that he did not even spare the young children, all of whom sustained acid burn injuries,” the July 6 order read.