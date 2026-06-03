Court hands out lenient 3-year jail term to 85-year-old Bihar man in 35-year-old attempt to murder case

85-year-old Deep Rai, whose video of being taken into custody went viral on social media, was sentenced to 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment in a 35-year-old attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act case by a Bihar court on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari, in his verdict, said, “Convict Deep Rai is 85 years old and fully physically incapacitated. It won’t be wrong to state that he won’t be able to survive a harsher sentence in jail, but at the same time it is important to punish him, and therefore, on humanitarian grounds, the court is considering a lesser sentence.”

The Vaishali judge, who wrote the judgment in Hindi, also sentenced four more convicts in relation to the case, including 62-year-old Nakeshwar Rai, 60-year-old Naresh Rai, 59-year-old Udkeshwar Rai, and 50-year-old Jagdish Rai. All these men were pronounced guilty on May 26, with sentencing taking place on June 2.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari pronounced the conviction verdict on May 26. Additional District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari pronounced the conviction verdict on May 26.

The order regarding the sentencing of the other four accused said, “One thing is clear regarding the other accused that this incident is nearly 35-years-old and the trial took such a long time that it in itself seems like a punishment to the accused. For that reason also, this court is of the opinion that it is not justified to give the maximum sentence.”

During the sentencing hearing, the defence argued for the minimum possible punishment, noting that the incident was 35 years old and the convicts were first-time offenders. The court accepted the defence’s argument in Deep’s case and awarded him a reduced sentence along with a fine of Rs 25,000.

A dispute over glass shards

The case dates back to December 10, 1992, in the village of Raghopur. According to the prosecution, a day before the said incident, the quarrel broke down with the late accused, Sabal Rai, and after that, the villagers came to rescue and made peace with the parties.

However, the other day, the conflict again began when the accused, including the late Sabal Rai and Tunghi Rai, were found planting glass shards (shisha) on a public village path. When the local residents, including Udesh Rai and Adalat Rai, protested, the accused retreated only to return with rifles, guns, and country-made pistols.

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The ensuing attack left four victims, Shambhu Rai, Udesh Rai, Adalat Rai, and Ram Sakhi Devi, with serious gunshot injuries. Medical reports confirmed that the victims suffered lacerated wounds caused by pellets and bullets fired from country-made firearms.

Though the FIR was registered in 1991, the chargesheet was filed in 1993, and after a significant delay in the trial, the formal charges were only framed in 2011 under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, and Section 27 of the Arms Act. The prosecution has produced the testimonies of 10 witnesses.