Court cites harm to health, 14-year-old rape survivor allowed to terminate pregnancy

The court held that continuation of pregnancy would cause mental and physical harm to the daughter. (AI Generated Image)

Underscoring the potential harm to the mental and physical health of a 14-year-old rape survivor, the Madras High Court recently allowed her to medically terminate a 28-week pregnancy, resulting from a sexual assault.

Justice Mohammed Shaffiq was hearing a plea filed by the teen survivor’s mother. According to the plea, a relative had assaulted the girl, resulting in the pregnancy. It came on record that the girl was 28.1 weeks pregnant.

“Petitioner and her child have unequivocally expressed their consent and desire to terminate the pregnancy. Despite her continued hospitalisation and request to terminate the pregnancy, the second respondent hospital has not, to date, constituted the requisite Medical Board for evaluating the request for medical termination of pregnancy. Being a 14-year-old child and a survivor of sexual assault, the continuation of the pregnancy would cause grave and irreparable harm to her physical and mental health and violate her rights under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the July 7 order read.