Court grants bail to US national in ‘terror conspiracy’ case

The judge noted that, “... based on the abovementioned understanding of law and appreciation of facts, co-accused persons involved in this case, are also entitled to default bail, as per law," he said.

A Delhi court on Friday granted default bail to US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke, one of seven foreign nationals arrested in March by the NIA for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.

Presiding over the case, special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma held that the chargesheet filed by NIA was “piecemeal”, invoking only Sections 21 and 23 of Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, while the investigation into offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) remained pending. “…At this stage it cannot be concluded that applicant/ accused Matthew Aaron Vandyke is not entitled for default bail. As such, the investigating agency cannot circumvent section 187(3) BNSS (erstwhile section 167(2) CrPC) by filing incomplete charge-sheet, for the purpose of denying default bail to applicant/ accused,” the judge said in his order dated September 18.