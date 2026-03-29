Court grants bail to Shabir Shah in terror funding case

The main cases against Shah are two terror cases lodged under the UAPA by the NIA. The central agency had arrested Shah from his Srinagar residence and handed him over to the ED in 2017.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Shabir Shah, leader of the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) in an alleged terror funding case lodged by the ED, paving the way for his release.

“It is an admitted position that accused Shabir Ahmad Shah, was granted bail by Hon’ble Apex Court in predicate offence, vide order dated 12.03.2026, in SLP (Crl.) No. 13399/2025. It is also an admitted position that said the accused was not arrested by ED during investigation, in this case and complaint against him was filed by ED, without arresting him,” said Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court in his order.