Court fines woman Rs 50,000 as she claims husband had illicit relation with his own sister

Observing that the applicant levelled false allegations against her husband's sister, the bench said it was “shocked” that a person could seek to malign a sibling relationship in such a manner. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on a woman who sought the transfer of a criminal case, holding that she had abused the judicial process by repeatedly making false allegations that her husband was in an illicit relationship with his own sister. The court said it was “shocked” that the applicant had sought to malign the siblings’ relationship despite being given an opportunity to withdraw her allegation.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi was rejecting an application filed by the woman seeking the transfer of a pending criminal case.

“The Court is shocked to see that a lady can stoop so low so as to malign the pious relation of brother and sister by describing her husband’s sister as his kept,” the court noted in its order dated May 19.