Court orders full fee refund as student leaves seat for IIT, says educational bodies aren’t profit ventures

Kangra Consumer Court was dealing with plea of a MBA student seeking refund of fee from MANIT, Jaipur. (AI-generated Image)

Underscoring that higher educational institutes are centres of learning, not commercial or profit-maximising ventures, the Kangra district commission has ordered the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Jaipur, to refund the fee of Rs 94,315 to an MBA student who later got admission into IIT Mandi.

A bench of president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur noted that students cannot be penalised or financially chained to an institution under the guise of rigid internal timelines when they secure admission to higher institutes of premier repute, such as the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi.

“Higher educational institutes are centres of learning, not commercial or profit-maximising ventures, and they cannot be permitted to enrich themselves unjustly by capitalising on a student’s choice to pursue a better academic opportunity,” the bench said on May 25.