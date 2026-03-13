‘Legally impermissible’: Court dismisses petition seeking FIR against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 riots case

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the registration of an FIR against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

“The submissions of the counsel for the applicant that (an) FIR be registered for the incident dated 23.02.2020 against proposed accused no. 2 and his associates is legally impermissible at this stage in view of the findings laid down in…the order passed by the Special Judge (PC Act), CBI-09 (MPs-MLAs cases), Rouse Avenue District Court, New Delhi,” said Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Court.

He added, “The findings are binding on this court and have attained finality. The Special Judge has further held…that Section 531(2)(a) of the BNSS does not apply in this case. Even this finding has attained finality.”