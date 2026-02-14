Court directs payment of Rs 12,000 for daycare services of twin kids

The woman had claimed that since she had to go to work, she had no option but to keep the children in daycare. (File photo)

A civil court has directed a 42-year-old man to pay Rs 12,000 per month towards the salary of a full-time day care service for his twin daughters, calling it the ‘need of the hour’, pending a matrimonial dispute with their mother.

The man had filed the appeal before the court in Dindoshi against a magistrate court order which directed him to pay the amount per month towards the domestic help or the daycare, for the care of the daughters when their mother is at work. The girls are in the custody of the mother. Pending the proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act, the magistrate court had passed an interim order of maintenance in 2022, which included the payment of Rs 12,000.