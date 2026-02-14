Court directs payment of Rs 12,000 for daycare services of twin kids

A civil court has directed a 42-year-old man to pay Rs 12,000 per month towards the salary of a full-time day care service for his twin daughters, calling it the ‘need of the hour’, pending a matrimonial dispute with their mother.
The man had filed the appeal before the court in Dindoshi against a magistrate court order which directed him to pay the amount per month towards the domestic help or the daycare, for the care of the daughters when their mother is at work. The girls are in the custody of the mother. Pending the proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act, the magistrate court had passed an interim order of maintenance in 2022, which included the payment of Rs 12,000.
The man had denied allegations of domestic violence and claimed that she had forcefully taken custody of the children and alleged that she was ‘using them to extract money’. The woman had claimed that since she had to go to work, she had no option but to keep the children in daycare.
“Admittedly, the present appellant and respondent both are father and mother of two twins daughter, it is their responsibility to maintain their daughters with the dignity and as per their status…..both the daughters are small children and it is not the case of appellant that, both daughters are able to taken care of themselves. The appellant is not disputing that, when respondent goes to her job, a maid is required to take care of the daughters,” the court said in the order on February 6, dismissing the appeal, calling the order valid and proper.
