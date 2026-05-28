Court denies bail to man who created 15-year-old’s nude images using AI, sexually assaulted her

5 min readNew DelhiMay 28, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Sexual assault case: The Gauhati High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a 24-year-old man accused of the sexual assault and blackmail of a 15-year-old girl using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated nude photos and inappropriate videos. The accused also allegedly circulated the obscene photos and videos to her classmates.
Justice Anjan Moni Kalita was dealing with a plea of the accused seeking bail in a sexual assault case registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.
Justice Anjan Moni Kalita directed the jail authorities to give proper medical attention to the accused applicant.
“On perusal of the Trial Court Record (TCR) as well as the statement available of the survivor, informant (her father), as well as other witnesses recorded under Section 183 of the BNSS, 2023, it is prima facie seen that sufficient incriminating materials are available pointing fingers at the accused applicant of his commission of the alleged offence,” the court said on May 25.
‘Not convinced of granting bail’
- The trial court record in the sexual assault case has been received and minutely perused by this court.
- Though there is a submission made by the counsel appearing for the accused that the informant has falsely filed the First Information Report (FIR), there is no material found to substantiate such a claim in the TCR, as well as in the bail application filed by the accused applicant.
- It is also seen from the TCR that the charges pertaining to sexual assault have already been framed against the accused applicant.
- The survivor, as well as the informant, has been participating in the trial on a regular basis, except on a few occasions, when they could not be present before the trial court.
- It is also seen from the TCR that there is no violation of sections 36 (procedure of arrest), 47 (person arrested to be informed of grounds), and 48 (obligation of person making arrest to inform it to relative or friend) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, committed by the police authorities while arresting the accused applicant.
- It is seen from the records that the arrest memo was duly prepared as per the law, and notices under Section 47 were issued to the accused applicant, as well as notices under Section 48 of the BNSS, 2023, had been issued to the father of the accused applicant.
- It is also seen from the documents available in the bail application that the accused applicant is suffering from ailments relating to kidney stone and he may require to go through some surgery for the treatment of the same.
- It is directed to the jail authorities that the accused applicant shall be given proper medical attention and, whenever he is required to go through such surgery, immediate action shall be taken by the jail authorities for such surgery.
- Taking into account the prima facie incriminating materials available against the accused applicant, this court is not convinced of granting bail to the accused applicant at this stage.
Sexual assault and blackmail
The court was hearing a bail plea of an accused in connection with Special POCSO Case No.278/2025, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, read with Section 67A of the Information Technology Act.
The case originated from an FIR over sexual assault and blackmail lodged in 2025 by the survivor’s father. As per the prosecution’s case, the informant alleged that the accused began mentally and physically harassing his daughter when she was in Class 8 by sending obscene computer-generated nude photos and inappropriate videos created using her facial image.
He claimed that he had also circulated those obscene photos and videos to her classmates; since the culprit couldn’t be identified initially, necessary legal action could not be taken at that time.
He stated that, however, of late, the name of the culprit was identified and he lastly sent inappropriate videos to his daughter in 2024, where he had secretly recorded the moment while he had forcefully caused penetrative sexual assault upon his daughter.
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According to the complaint, he had forcibly committed sexual assault upon her several times and started blackmailing her with the video he had secretly recorded.
The father claimed that the accused had last committed sexual assault on his daughter in 2025, and recently resurfaced again and started blackmailing his daughter, threatening to release the materials, unless his demands were met.
He submitted that due to this, his daughter was in severe emotional distress, and the same has disrupted her academic focus and well-being because the accused has been threatening her that if the family members take any legal action against him, his daughter will have to face severe consequences.