Court denies bail to man who created 15-year-old’s nude images using AI, sexually assaulted her

According to the complaint, the man had forcibly committed sexual assault on her several times and started blackmailing her with the video he had secretly recorded. (AI-generated image)

Sexual assault case: The Gauhati High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a 24-year-old man accused of the sexual assault and blackmail of a 15-year-old girl using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated nude photos and inappropriate videos. The accused also allegedly circulated the obscene photos and videos to her classmates.

Justice Anjan Moni Kalita was dealing with a plea of the accused seeking bail in a sexual assault case registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Justice Anjan Moni Kalita directed the jail authorities to give proper medical attention to the accused applicant. Justice Anjan Moni Kalita directed the jail authorities to give proper medical attention to the accused applicant.

“On perusal of the Trial Court Record (TCR) as well as the statement available of the survivor, informant (her father), as well as other witnesses recorded under Section 183 of the BNSS, 2023, it is prima facie seen that sufficient incriminating materials are available pointing fingers at the accused applicant of his commission of the alleged offence,” the court said on May 25.