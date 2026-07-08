‘Wife of extremist’ no proof of guilt: Court frees woman arrested with her baby in 2004

The Jharkhand High Court held that mere presence of the woman at the spot and being the wife of an alleged extremist could not prove her involvement.

Written by: Somya Panwar
5 min readNew DelhiJul 8, 2026 05:15 PM IST
Jharkhand High Court Extremist woman childThe woman was termed as an extremist only for the reason that she happens to be the wife of an extremist, the court said. (AI-generated image)
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The Jharkhand High Court has acquitted a woman convicted in an extremist case, observing that merely because she is the wife of an extremist was not sufficient to sustain her conviction, noting that she was just present at the place of occurrence, that too with a child aged one and a half years on her lap.

Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary observed there was no definite evidence on record with regard to recovery of any firearm or incriminating article from the possession of the appellant.

“This court is of the considered view that mere presence of the appellant at the place of occurrence, that too with a child aged one and a half years on the lap and merely because she happens to be the wife of an extremist, is not sufficient to sustain the conviction of the appellant,” the July 6 order noted. 

In January 2004, during a search operation against the suspected extremists, a police encounter took place in Gumla district, Jharkhand. A team of police reached the village after receiving information that a group of extremists carrying arms and ammunition was hiding there.

Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary Jharkhand High Court Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary acquitted the appellant, observing that there was no evidence to prove she was guilty.

Firing between extremists and police

During the operation, firing took place between the extremists and the police party. After the firing had stopped, two alleged extremists were found dead, and police claimed to have recovered the weapons, ammunition, explosives and extremist-related literature from the spot.

The police had arrested two women, including the appellant, who was found with a one and a half year old daughter on her lap. It was alleged that she was involved with the extremist group and was the wife of a zonal commander of the group.

The appellant was booked under provisions of the IPC, the Arms Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act. In 2007, she was convicted by the trial court and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment; later in 2011 she was released from jail.

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Subsequently, the appellant challenged her conviction before the high court, contending that there was no specific allegation against her, other than that she was the wife of an extremist, and that no weapon was recovered from her possession.

Advocate A K Chaturvedi submitted that there was no material to prove that the appellant was a member of an extremist group as no other case was registered against her. It was contended that 

merely because the lady happened to be the wife of one extremist, the same by itself cannot be a ground to sustain her conviction.

It was submitted that as per the case of the prosecution, the co-accused persons fled away from the place of occurrence and arms and ammunition were recovered from the place of occurrence, but because she was present at the place of occurrence, conviction of the appellant under the Arms Act is also not sustainable. 

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Advocate Rajesh Kumar stated that the submissions made on behalf of the appellant and submitted that the judgment of conviction and sentence does not require any interference. 

No definite evidence to prove appellant extremist: Court

  • The appellant has been made an accused and termed as an extremist only for the reason that she happens to be the wife of an extremist.
  • The mere presence of the appellant at the place of occurrence, that too with a child aged one and a half years on her lap, is not sufficient to sustain the conviction.
  • There is no definite evidence on record concerning recovery of any firearm or incriminating article from the possession of the appellant. 
  • There is no evidence on record to suggest that the appellant was a member of any extremist group or organisation. 

‘Acquittal from charges’

The court held that the trial court had failed to consider that there was no material on record to establish that the appellant was an active member of the extremist group and her presence at the place of occurrence was not sufficient to convict her.

The court noted that although the appellant had served the substantial part of the sentence and was released from custody after payment of the fine, the case warranted her acquittal from the charges framed against her. Accordingly, the judgment of conviction and sentence was set aside, and this appeal is allowed. 

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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