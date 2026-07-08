‘Wife of extremist’ no proof of guilt: Court frees woman arrested with her baby in 2004

The woman was termed as an extremist only for the reason that she happens to be the wife of an extremist, the court said. (AI-generated image)

The Jharkhand High Court has acquitted a woman convicted in an extremist case, observing that merely because she is the wife of an extremist was not sufficient to sustain her conviction, noting that she was just present at the place of occurrence, that too with a child aged one and a half years on her lap.

Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary observed there was no definite evidence on record with regard to recovery of any firearm or incriminating article from the possession of the appellant.

“This court is of the considered view that mere presence of the appellant at the place of occurrence, that too with a child aged one and a half years on the lap and merely because she happens to be the wife of an extremist, is not sufficient to sustain the conviction of the appellant,” the July 6 order noted.