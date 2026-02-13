Court cancels non-bailable warrants against Eknath Khadse, wife

Couple appeared before court in connection with cases filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate over alleged irregularities in a 2016 Pune land deal.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 13, 2026 08:01 PM IST
Court cancels non-bailable warrants against Eknath Khadse, wifeIn 2017, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against Khadse, his wife and others, alleging irregularities in a land deal. (File Photo)
A special court on Friday cancelled the non-bailable warrants issued against NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse and his wife Mandakini after the couple appeared before it in connection with cases filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate over alleged irregularities in a 2016 Pune land deal.

The court had last week issued non-bailable warrants against Khadse and his wife for non-appearance. Their lawyer had cited personal difficulty as the reason for their absence, but the court observed that no valid proof had been submitted.

On February 10, the Bombay High Court stayed the trial court proceedings related to the framing of charges against the accused in the case. The High Court had also orally suggested that Khadse and his wife approach the special court to seek cancellation of the warrants.

In 2017, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against Khadse, his wife and others, alleging irregularities in a land deal. The ACB alleged that Khadse, who was then a BJP minister, misused his position as Revenue Minister to facilitate the purchase of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation-owned land at Bhosari by Mandakini and Chaudhari for Rs 3.75 crore, against a market value of around Rs 40 crore.

The ED subsequently registered a case based on the ACB’s FIR.

 

