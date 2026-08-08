Court cancels MBBS student’s one year exam ban over missing malpractice evidence

The court said Debarring a student from appearing for examinations is a severe punitive measure with serious academic and career implications. (AI-generated image)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has cancelled a one-year examination ban imposed on an MBBS Student for alleged malpractice, observing that the university declared him guilty without providing the material relied upon and a fair opportunity of being heard before holding him guilty.

The court observed that debarring a student from appearing for examinations is a severe punitive measure with serious academic and career implications. Justice Kiranmayee Mandava noted that the student was held guilty of malpractice without being provided the material on which the university reached such a conclusion.

The August 3 order said that, “the disciplinary authority imposes the penalty of debarring a student from the examination, it must establish that the material allegedly seized is relevant to the examination concerned. Equally, the student must be afforded a fair and adequate opportunity of being heard, as such a severe penalty may entail the loss of one academic year and seriously prejudice the student’s academic future.”