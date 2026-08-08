Court cancels MBBS student’s one year exam ban over missing malpractice evidence

The Andhra Pradesh High Court observed that the university failed to provide material used to prove malpractice.

Written by: Somya Panwar
4 min readNew DelhiAug 8, 2026 09:00 AM IST
Justice Kiranmayee Mandava NEET MBBS student NEET examinationThe court said Debarring a student from appearing for examinations is a severe punitive measure with serious academic and career implications. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has cancelled a one-year examination ban imposed on an MBBS Student for alleged malpractice, observing that the university declared him guilty without providing the material relied upon and a fair opportunity of being heard before holding him guilty.

The court observed that debarring a student from appearing for examinations is a severe punitive measure with serious academic and career implications. Justice Kiranmayee Mandava noted that the student was held guilty of malpractice without being provided the material on which the university reached such a conclusion.

The August 3 order said that, “the disciplinary authority imposes the penalty of debarring a student from the examination, it must establish that the material allegedly seized is relevant to the examination concerned. Equally, the student must be afforded a fair and adequate opportunity of being heard, as such a severe penalty may entail the loss of one academic year and seriously prejudice the student’s academic future.” 

Justice Kiranmayee Mandava NEET MBBS student NEET examination Justice Kiranmayee Mandava heard a matter over the disqualification of a student in an alleged malpractice case.

MBBS examination and disqualified student 

The petitioner is a medical student who appeared for the MBBS Supplementary Examination in Human Anatomy-II on December 4, 2025. During the examination, he was allegedly found carrying forbidden material and was issued a show-cause notice for malpractice.

On February 10, the NTR University of Health and Sciences passed proceedings, disqualifying him from appearing for the university examinations for one year, including the examinations of December 2025.

The petitioner challenged this order before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, through Advocate W V B Shravan, arguing that the university punished him but never supplied the allegedly seized material, the Special Observer’s report relied upon to hold him guilty. It was also contended that the university failed to establish that the material seized was relevant to the examination paper, which is necessary before imposing a one-year disqualification.

The university argued that the student was caught with forbidden material hidden in his pockets and under his clothes, and during the said inspection he admitted his guilt. It is further stated that the petitioner was possessing an answer to question no 11, i.e., Down syndrome.

Story continues below this ad

 It is further stated that from the material recovered, it could be gathered that the petitioner had requested a fellow student sitting alongside him, in the same hall, to write an answer to question No 2 and pass on the same to him. 

‘Disqualification set aside’

The court observed that the university came to a conclusion that the student was guilty of malpractice, without furnishing the material to him on which they had come to such a finding. It emphasised that debarring a student from appearing for examinations is a severe punitive measure with serious academic and career implications. Such a penalty should be imposed only after strict adherence to the principles of natural justice. 

The court held that such a penalty shall be imposed after the authorities provide reasons showing how the seized material was connected to the examination paper and must provide the student with the relevant material ot the allegations.

The court set aside the university’s order and directed the authorities to reconsider the matter after issuing a fresh notice, supplying all relevant material to the student and directed the university to allow the student to pay the examination fee for the upcoming August 2026 examination, subject to the result of the fresh proceedings.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
twitter

Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments