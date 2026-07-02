Court cancels dismissal of 3 cops sacked without inquiry over drug cases

The court said there is no dispute that the petitioners have been booked under the NDPS Act, but no matter what, the due process of law has to be followed in every case. (AI-generated image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has set aside the dismissal of three police officers accused in narcotics cases, holding that the state wrongly sacked them by bypassing departmental inquiries.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel ruled that dispensing with an inquiry is an exceptional power requiring concrete reasons, not mere allegations, and allowed fresh disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the law. The court noted that as per the office memorandum, a disciplinary inquiry cannot be avoided lightly or arbitrarily or because the department’s case against the civil servant is weak.

The June 26 order stated that in terms of “constitutional immunity”, no person shall be dismissed or reduced in rank “except after an inquiry in which he has been informed of the charges against him and given a reasonable opportunity of being heard in respect of those charges.”