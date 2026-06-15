‘Shameful act’: Court grants bail to cop held in ‘honour’ killing case of daughter’s boyfriend

Observing that the recent Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu showed that people can be convinced to vote without considering the caste or community of the candidates, the Madras High Court has granted bail to a police officer accused of helping his son after the alleged ‘honour’ killing of an engineering graduate over an inter-caste relationship involving his daughter, even as it underlined that there is no ‘honour’ in honour killings.

Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing an appeal filed by Saravanan, a sub-inspector of police and the second accused in the case, challenging a January 21 order of the II Additional Sessions Judge (PCR), Tirunelveli, refusing him bail.

“The sun gives light to everyone, the rain falls on everyone and the air is shared by everyone. Nature does not recognize caste. Only when the society transcends the artificial barriers of caste, will it truly awaken to the enduring truth that all human beings are equal and that there is truly no ‘honour’ in honour killings and it is a shameful act,” June 11.

Justice B Pugalendhi noted that even certain political parties add fuel to the social evil of caste by using it to mobilise votes. Justice B Pugalendhi noted that even certain political parties add fuel to the social evil of caste by using it to mobilise votes.

It added, “The recent assembly election results in the state of Tamil Nadu have shown that people can indeed be convinced to vote without considering the caste or community of the contestants. In fact, a government has been formed by largely nullifying the factors of caste. It must be remembered that the state can claim “true change” only when the mindset of the people is also changed. Therefore, this government shall take the responsibility and initiative to eradicate caste from the minds of the people.”

Casteism is a curse on nation: Court

Casteism divides the society and is a curse on the nation, the court observed.

In fact, this is not the first instance of ‘honour’ killing. Fifty-nine such murders were reported in Tamil Nadu over the last 10 years.

Casteism has become deep-rooted in the minds of the people and it is spoiling the entire system.

The appellant or his family alone cannot be blamed for the same when casteism is prevalent in the mind of every person.

No matter how powerful or privileged a person is, everyone experiences casteism in one form or another.

Even we judges are not spared.

Motives are attributed to our orders on the basis of caste, even though the cases are being decided on the basis of merit.

Even great leaders like Kamarajar, Muthuramalinga Thevar, V O Chidambaram, etc, are now projected on a communal basis.

This mindset has to change and the state alone can bring about such a change through a strong initiative.

However, even certain political parties are adding fuel to this social evil by using caste to mobilise votes.

This kind of mindset is more prevalent in the southern districts, and when there was an incident of violence among the school students, the government appointed a committee headed by Justice K Chandru (Retd) to suggest measures to eradicate casteism and to ensure social harmony in schools.

This committee submitted its report to the government, but it appears the recommendations have not been implemented in full.

Legislations like the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) or SC/ST Act, 1989, have not yielded the expected results.

The incidents being reported under this Act are increasing day by day and reforms have to be made from the school level to change the mindset of the younger generation.

‘Extreme reflection of casteism’

Honour killing is an extreme reflection of casteism, the court stated. People might be afraid of changing their mindset due to the need to appease their own community members.

However, we should remember that soldiers drawn from every caste, community, language, and region of the country serve the nation at our borders.

When they face enemy fire and make the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the motherland, neither their blood nor their patriotism bears the mark of caste. Their lives and sacrifices embody the ideals of unity and equality that form the bedrock of our Constitution.

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If those entrusted with safeguarding the nation can unite towards a common cause, their example should inspire every citizen to reject caste prejudices and work towards the creation of a society where every individual is treated with respect.

Though the appellant has not played any active role in the commission of the offence, he must take responsibility for having brought up his son with casteism.

Alleged honour killing

The case relates to the murder of Kavin, an engineering graduate who was allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of the appellant.

According to investigators, the family learnt of the relationship earlier in 2025 and opposed it.

The prosecution alleged that on July 27, 2025, Kavin travelled to Tirunelveli and informed the accused about his arrival. SI Saravanan’s son, the first accused, allegedly picked him up on a two-wheeler and took him to Lakshmipuram, where an altercation took place.

The prosecution claimed the accused attacked Kavin with an aruval (long sickle), chased him when he tried to flee, and killed him near Ambal Hospital. The victim sustained 19 injuries.

Investigators further alleged that immediately after the murder, the son contacted his father, who in turn informed other family members.

The prosecution claimed efforts were subsequently made to destroy evidence and help the principal accused evade arrest.

Allegations against father

Saravanan was arrested on August 11, 2025, and was booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act.

Also Read | The killing of Kavin Selvaganesh: When caste dictates whom to love

The allegation against him was not that he participated in the murder, but that he assisted his son after the crime, screened evidence and facilitated his concealment.

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The prosecution alleged that after receiving a call from his son about the murder, Saravanan instructed him to destroy the clothes, dispose of his mobile phone, and remove the number plate from the vehicle used in the offence.

It was also alleged that he visited the crime scene and provided incorrect information regarding the community of the deceased.

Defence claims SI handed over his son

The defence, meanwhile, argued that Saravanan had no role in the murder and that it was he who informed police personnel at the scene that his son was involved in the crime. His counsel further contended that he had personally handed over his son to the police on the very day of the incident.

The defence also stressed that there were no phone calls between Saravanan and his son before the murder and no communication between Saravanan and the deceased on the day of the incident.

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Additionally, the investigation had already been completed, the chargesheet filed and trial proceedings initiated before the special court in Tirunelveli.

Why high court granted bail

After examining the case records, Justice Pugalendhi noted that the investigation was complete and that available materials did not indicate any active participation by Saravanan in the murder itself.

The court observed that even according to the investigating agency, there were no calls exchanged between Saravanan and the first accused before the crime and there was no communication between him and the victim before the incident.

The judge also took note of the fact that Saravanan had already spent about 10 months in prison since his arrest on August 11, 2025. Keeping him behind bars any longer, the court said, would amount to pre-trial imprisonment.

Bail conditions

The high court directed Saravanan’s release on a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties.

He has been ordered to stay in Coimbatore, report twice daily to the inspector of police at B2 RS Puram Police Station, avoid visiting the place of occurrence during the trial, and refrain from influencing witnesses.

The court also made it clear that any violation of the conditions could result in cancellation of bail.

Order with larger message

While the legal issue before the court was whether an accused who allegedly helped his son after a murder should remain in custody, the judgment ultimately evolved into a broader reflection on caste, social reform and ‘honour’ crimes.

Granting bail to the father, the high court used the occasion to underline a larger point – ‘honour’ killings are not acts of honour but manifestations of caste prejudice that society must confront and eliminate.