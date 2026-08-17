Court asks Centre to rethink short-validity passports for citizens facing criminal charges

The Karnataka High Court has asked the Centre to decide if the duration of short-validity passports can be extended.

In an order issued last week, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said, “There are many writ petitions coming up before the court for renewal of passports as short-validity passports (are) issued only for a year, it would be required for respondents to reconsider this aspect…”

Short-validity passports are issued after a court allows an individual facing criminal proceedings to travel abroad.

The court took note that visas are issued by other countries only when the passport has a minimum of six months’ validity left.