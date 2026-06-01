After 30-year fight, court steps in for Army soldier denied disability pension over eye condition

The court found no infirmity in the findings recorded by the AFT with regard to attributability of the disability. (Ai-generated image)

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has upheld an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) granting disability pension to a former Army soldier who had developed an eye condition after 14 years of service, noting that the authorities had wrongly denied linking his disability to military service.

A bench of Justices Sindhu Sharma and Shahzad Azeem observed that the Medical Review Board had already recorded that the disability arose during service, and the later decision denying a link to military service was not properly reasoned and was unconvincing.

“It is not in dispute that the respondent developed the disability during service after more than 14 years of enrolment. On the contrary, the initial medical board had recorded that the disability was contracted during service and was not within the control of the respondent. The subsequent denial of attributability lacks adequate reasoning and does not inspire confidence,” the May 30 order noted.