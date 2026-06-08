Court quashes anti-Islamic speech case against BJP leader, says ‘not a theatre for political rivalry’

The Madras High Court observed that communal harmony is undoubtedly a constitutional value of high order. (AI -generated image)

The Madras High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings against a BJP functionary and a Hindu Munnani office-bearer accused of delivering anti-Islamic hate speech, observing that criminal courts cannot be used as “theatres for political rivalry” and that prosecutions founded on vague allegations cannot be allowed to proceed.

Justice L Victoria Gowri further observed that courts cannot be used to suppress public speech merely because it is inconvenient, disagreeable or ideologically opposed to another viewpoint.

“The criminal Court is not a theatre for political rivalry. Nor is it an instrument to sterilise public speech merely because such speech may be inconvenient, disagreeable or ideologically opposed to another point of view. The majesty of criminal law lies in its disciplined invocation,” the June 1 order read.