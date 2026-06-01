Court allows police station construction in ‘oxygen zone’, asks Chhattisgarh how it will compensate for lost trees

The Chhattisgarh High Court observed that with the monsoon season approaching, plantation activities should commence immediately in consultation with the forest department. (AI-generated image)

Allowing the construction of a police station in an “oxygen zone” in Raipur, the Chhattisgarh High Court directed the state to explain how it would compensate for the felling of 36 trees and protect newly planted saplings during the construction process.

Stressing the need to balance environmental concerns with public safety requirements, Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas allowed the project to proceed subject to strict safeguards and a detailed afforestation plan prepared in consultation with the forest department.

“Also specify in lieu of cutting 36 trees by the state how they will do plantation as per compensatory afforestation and specify the plan of plantation with the consultation of the forest department so that even during the construction, newly planted trees will remain protected and shall not be adversely affected,” the May 29 order read.