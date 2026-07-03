Court rules academic records personal property, orders college to release certificates

The Kerala High Court recently ordered a college to return a student’s original academic records, ruling that they are “personal property” and cannot be withheld over alleged fee dues.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing the plea of a student who was denied her original academic documents. She sought direction to the college for releasing her original certificates, mark list, transfer certificate, conduct certificate and other educational records.

“The original academic record of a student is the personal property of the student. There is no lien for an education institution over such documents. The academic records, if retained by an institution for any purpose, could have implications on the future prospects of the student. Law does not entitle an institution to retain the original academic records belonging to a student after he/ she completes the course or even cancels the admission,” the July 2 order read.

The student had obtained admission to a college after the entrance examination and subsequent allotment. However, after joining the college, for “reasons beyond her control”, she had to discontinue her studies at the college Subsequently, the student made a request to the college to return the original documents. However, that request was not processed, and the college refused to return the documents belonging to the student.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas held that alleged balance of fees, due from the student, cannot justify holding of the original academic records by the college. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas held that alleged balance of fees, due from the student, cannot justify holding of the original academic records by the college.

‘No legal claim’

The court held that the original academic record of a student is the personal property of that student and that there was no legal claim or right given to an educational institution over such documents. The court was of the view that if the academic records of a student were retained by an institution for any purpose, it could have implications for the future prospects of the student.

It was noted by the court that the law does not entitle an institution to retain the original academic records belonging to a student after he or she completes the course or even cancels the admission.

The court observed that regarding the case of the student, as per the prospectus, the college was not entitled to retain the original academic documents of the petitioner and that though the college may have a claim for the balance of fees, those issues will have to be agitated before the proper forum as given in law.

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It was further stated by the court that the alleged balance of fees due from the student cannot justify the fact that the original academic records were kept by the college. The court directed the college to immediately release all the original academic records submitted by the student at the time of her admission to the college, whenever she came to collect them.

The college had contended in its reply that, at the request of the student and her mother, the college had granted time to them to pay the fee of Rs 1.5 lakh. It was further stated that, out of the total amount due, the student had paid only Rs 68,116. Thereafter, because the outstanding balance had not been paid as promised despite several reminders, the college had to retain the original documents.

To be returned

Advocate Unni Sebastian Kappen, appearing for the government, submitted that, as per the prospectus, the original documents cannot be held by the institution and they have to be returned within seven days.

Advocate Praveen S appeared for the petitioner, and advocates S Ganesh and George Jacob appeared for the Kerala University of Health Sciences and the Principal of the College concerned, respectively.