Man loses 20-year salary battle after court finds he never joined service as peon

The Patna High Court pointed out that the right to salary, pension and service benefits is a “statutory” right flowing from a “valid legal appointment”. (AI-generated image)

The Patna High Court recently dismissed the appeal of a man who claimed to have been appointed as a peon in Bihar’s education department in 1998 and sought salary arrears, after an inquiry found that his appointment letter was “forged” and that he had never actually joined government service or received any salary.

Emphasising that fraud and justice never “dwell together”, Chief Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai and Justice Soni Shrivastava clarified that the man is not entitled to the salary as his initial appointment was “tainted”.

“There is yet another dimension of the present case which cannot be overlooked: that the appellant (man) has used forged documents and it is well-settled that fraud and justice never dwell together, as has been very well explained in the judgment of the apex court in the case of Ram Chandra Singh vs. Savitri Devi and others,” the July 8 order read.