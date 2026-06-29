Couple wins Rs 15,000 after KSRTC bus with ‘Kasargod’ signboard cuts journey short

The commission held that KSRTC failed to comply with the rules and its act was against consumer rights. (Image generated using AI)

The Kasargod Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, observing that it terminated its journey before reaching the destination mentioned on the signboard displayed in front of it.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G ordered KSRTC to pay Rs 15,000 to the couple.

“It is the obligation of ops to inform the passengers before commencing the journey, if trip cut is planned and the correct destination should be exhibited in the board, otherwise the passengers will be misled,” the order dated June 17 read.

The commission held that KSRTC failed to comply with the rules and its act was against consumer rights.