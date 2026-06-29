Couple wins Rs 15,000 after KSRTC bus with ‘Kasargod’ signboard cuts journey short

4 min readNew DelhiJun 29, 2026 04:32 PM IST
The Kasargod Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, observing that it terminated its journey before reaching the destination mentioned on the signboard displayed in front of it.
President Krishnan K and member Beena K G ordered KSRTC to pay Rs 15,000 to the couple.
“It is the obligation of ops to inform the passengers before commencing the journey, if trip cut is planned and the correct destination should be exhibited in the board, otherwise the passengers will be misled,” the order dated June 17 read.
The commission held that KSRTC failed to comply with the rules and its act was against consumer rights.
Trip cut midway
According to the complaint, the complainants, husband and wife, boarded a KSRTC bus from the Mangaluru KSRTC bus stand on October 23, 2024, after confirming with the conductor that it would depart at 4 pm for Kasaragod.
It was stated that the bus also displayed a destination board showing “Kasaragod”.
The complainants alleged that after the bus had travelled about three kilometres, the conductor began issuing tickets and informed the couple that the service would operate only up to Kumbla, refusing to issue tickets to Kasaragod.
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They contended that they were never informed about the curtailed route before boarding.
Since there were no suitable buses available from Kumbla to Kasaragod and the local buses were overcrowded, they alleged that they were compelled to hire an autorickshaw for Rs 400 to complete their journey, causing financial loss, inconvenience and mental stress.
It was stated that due to the defective services provided by KSRTC, the complainants were forced to get down in the middle of the journey and were forced to arrange a taxi by spending a huge amount.
Alleging deficiency in service, they sought a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.
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Despite being served notice, KSRTC failed to appear before the commission and was proceeded against ex parte.
‘Deficiency in service’
Relying on the complainants’ affidavit and the bus ticket produced in evidence, the commission found that the bus staff ought to have informed passengers about the curtailed trip before commencement of the journey.
“The opposite party started issuing tickets only after covering 3 kms away from starting point, otherwise they could have catch direct bus,” it noted.
The commission found KSRTC liable for deficiency in service and held the complainants entitled to the relief.
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“When a KSRTC driver/ conductor declared mid – terms journey or trip cut, it amounts to deficiency in service and leads into unfair trade practice. The complainant is entitled for relief in this case,” it was held.
While the complainants had sought Rs 1 lakh as compensation, the commission awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.
“The complaint is partly allowed directing opposite party No 1 to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 (Rupees Ten thousand only) to the complainant with a cost of Rs 5000 within 30 days from the date of receipt of copy of this order,” the order read.
Compensation over missed bus
- In another case, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Pathanamthitta, has directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as costs to a woman who missed a reserved bus after it allegedly passed her boarding point before the scheduled departure time, causing her to miss a hospital appointment.
- The order passed by a bench comprising president George Baby and member Nishad Thankappan noted that the departure of a bus before the scheduled time, causing a reserved passenger to miss the service, is a clear case of deficiency in service.
- “As per consumer protection act, the departure of a bus before the scheduled time, causing a reserved passenger to miss the service, is a clear case of deficiency in service,” the bench noted in its order dated May 29.