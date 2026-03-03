‘Country suffers if illegal migrants defeat expulsion’: Gauhati High Court rejects woman’s plea after 2,804-day delay

The Gauhati High Court dismissed a woman’s petition challenging a 2018 Foreigners Tribunal order declaring her an illegal migrant. (Image generated using AI)

Noting that it is in the interest of the country that would suffer if declared illegal migrants are allowed to defeat the process of expulsion, the Gauhati High Court has dismissed a plea of a woman challenging a 2018 order that declared her a foreigner.

A division bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund ruled that the petitioner’s nearly eight-year delay in approaching the court constituted inordinate laches that could not be overlooked.

“It is in the interest of the country that would suffer if persons who are declared illegal migrants are allowed to defeat the process of expulsion of detected illegal foreigners/migrants, by allowing such illegal migrants endless time to assail the opinion passed by the tribunals,” the court said on February 25.