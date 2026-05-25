One counsel not ready to argue, other not properly instructed: Supreme Court steps in after litigant fined Rs 10,000

Without entering into the merits of the dispute between the parties, the bench concluded that the matter deserved reconsideration by the high court through a proper hearing. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has set aside a high court order that refused to examine a matter on merits after finding that the counsel appearing in person was not ready to argue the case and that the advocate joining virtually from Delhi had not been properly instructed.

The top court also quashed the Rs 10,000 costs imposed on the appellant and directed the high court to hear the matter afresh on the merits.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria was hearing a civil appeal arising out of a special leave petition (SLP) filed by one Anil Kumar Rai against the Union of India and others.