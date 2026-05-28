‘Corruption in judiciary’: Why Madras High Court refused to ban Tamil movie ‘Karuppu’

The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea seeking a ban on Tamil film Karuppu for allegedly showing the judiciary in a bad light, observing that there is corruption in the judiciary and that judges should not be treated as “holy cows”.

A division bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan passed the order on a plea by a practicing advocate who had also sought contempt action against the movie makers for ‘scandalising’ the judicial system.

“None can deny there is corruption in the Judiciary. There were and are corrupt Judges,” the bench remarked in its order dated May 21.