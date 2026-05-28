Cops produce rape survivor in court without directions, ‘surprised’ judge initiates contempt action

The court noted that the SI who had brought the rape survivor initially disappeared from court and later stated that he had been instructed by “higher-ups” to bring her. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against two police officers after noting that the survivor in an alleged rape case was deliberately brought to court without any judicial direction.

A division bench of Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena remarked that it was “surprised” to learn from the additional government advocate during the dictation of the order that the prosecutrix was present in court along with a police officer, despite no direction having been passed requiring her production.

Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena found that the conduct of the SHO and the sub-inspector was prima facie contumacious. Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena found that the conduct of the SHO and the sub-inspector was prima facie contumacious.

“As we were dictating the order in this case, we were suddenly told by the learned AGA (additional government advocate) that the prosecutrix is here along with a Sub-Inspector of Police. We were surprised because there is no order passed in this case summoning the prosecutrix or anyone from the Police requiring them to produce her,” the court noted in its order dated May 25.