Coop bank case closure: Court says irregularities don’t amount to criminal offences

In the detailed order closing the probe into the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case last month, the special court had said that mere irregularity or lapses cannot be converted to criminal offences. On February 27, the court in Mumbai had accepted the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), granting relief to those under spotlight including late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and companies linked to his kin, including wife and present Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. The detailed order was made available on Monday.

The EOW had begun a probe following directions of the Bombay High Court in 2019, with allegations that the cooperative banks in the state had disbursed large amounts of loans from 2007 to 2011, to sugar companies, without government guarantees and collateral securities, even after they turned non-performing assets, and that they were then sold to companies linked to the directors of the banks, at low prices, causing losses to the government.