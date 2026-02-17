Convicted for husband’s murder, Kerala High Court suspends life sentence of woman suffering from schizophrenia

Kerala High Court suspended life sentence of the woman during pendency of appeal against conviction. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court has suspended the life sentence imposed on a 62-year-old woman convicted of murdering her husband, observing that the trial court failed to comply with the provisions relating to persons of unsound mind under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

A division bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar allowed the plea of the woman, suffering from schizophrenia, who was convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment by the sessions court.

“The Court at the time of framing the charge did not carry out a diligent exercise to determine whether the appellant was capable and fit to face trial by examining the treating doctor,” the bench noted.